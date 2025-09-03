Evacuation Russian style: wounded occupier tied to motorcycle driver with tape. VIDEO

Footage of an unconscious Russian soldier being evacuated with duct tape to a motorcycle driver has been circulating online. The video shows the wounded occupier leaning unwillingly to the side while two others tie him down with duct tape.

The improvised "medical aid" caused a wave of sarcasm in social media, Censor.NET reports. Users in the comments joke that duct tape is the new standard of tactical medicine in Russia.

