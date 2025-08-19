Out of game: video of strike on Russian lieutenant Esedulla Abachev’s convoy posted online. VIDEO
A video of a strike on the convoy of Lieutenant General Esedull Abachev, deputy commander of the Russian Federation's "North" troop group, was posted online.
On 16 August, at around 21:30, during a series of precision strikes, the crew of UA_REG FPV drones hit a military vehicle on the Rylsk-Khomutivka highway, Censor.NET reports, citing the Operative Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.
The Russian lieutenant lost his limbs after being wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password