Out of game: video of strike on Russian lieutenant Esedulla Abachev’s convoy posted online. VIDEO

A video of a strike on the convoy of Lieutenant General Esedull Abachev, deputy commander of the Russian Federation's "North" troop group, was posted online.

On 16 August, at around 21:30, during a series of precision strikes, the crew of UA_REG FPV drones hit a military vehicle on the Rylsk-Khomutivka highway, Censor.NET reports, citing the Operative Armed Forces of Ukraine telegram channel.

The Russian lieutenant lost his limbs after being wounded.

