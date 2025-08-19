ENG
Soldiers of "Spartan" National Guard brigade destroying Russian assault troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the "Spartan" Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine are using attack drones to identify and destroy the positions of Russian stormtroopers.

This is reported by the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

