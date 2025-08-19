Soldiers of "Spartan" National Guard brigade destroying Russian assault troops in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, soldiers of the "Spartan" Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine are using attack drones to identify and destroy the positions of Russian stormtroopers.
This is reported by the brigade's telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password