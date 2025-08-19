ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10532 visitors online
News Video
7 641 22

Two occupiers walking along forest path lined with corpses of their accomplices. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online in which the occupier films the bodies of his liquidated accomplices walking along a path on the right bank of the Oskil River.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows about a dozen liquidated Russians lying in the forest thickets along a narrow path.

"The death trail of the liquidated servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Oskil River. They are so firmly "entrenched" that they have not been evacuated since last winter," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: Fighters of 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry and attacked cars, communication antennas and artillery. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9817) elimination (5616) Oskil river (21)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 