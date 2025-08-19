Two occupiers walking along forest path lined with corpses of their accomplices. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online in which the occupier films the bodies of his liquidated accomplices walking along a path on the right bank of the Oskil River.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows about a dozen liquidated Russians lying in the forest thickets along a narrow path.

"The death trail of the liquidated servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces on the right bank of the Oskil River. They are so firmly "entrenched" that they have not been evacuated since last winter," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

