Fighters of 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian infantry and attacked cars, communication antennas and artillery. VIDEO
Operators of the Third Assault Brigade's FPV drones in the Kharkiv direction eliminated Russian infantry riding a motorcycle and an electric bike and attacked enemy drone operators hiding in cover. Our soldiers also destroyed enemy cars, communication antennas and guns.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian defenders in the Telegram channel of the 3rd separate assault brigade.
