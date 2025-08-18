Surviving occupiers flee their positions: "Everything is burning, everything is exploding. Khokhly, aren’t you tired of burning us, huh? My ear burned". VIDEO

A video recording of the surviving occupiers fleeing their position in Sumy region after the attacks by Ukrainian soldiers has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian in the recording complains about the combat activity of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and asks if they aren't tired of burning the Russians.

"The Russian soldier, retreating from his positions in the Sumy region, cannot understand why the Ukrainians are not tired of frying them. Indeed, why aren't they?" the author of the publication writes in a comment.

Watch more: "Azov" fighters prevented the occupiers from gaining foothold in Katerynivka, Donetsk region, and destroyed their equipment.. VIDEO