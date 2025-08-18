4 358 5
"Azov" fighters prevented the occupiers from gaining foothold in Katerynivka, Donetsk region, and destroyed their equipment.. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 12th "Azov" Special Forces Brigade did not allow Russian troops to gain a foothold in Katerynivka, Donetsk region.
They reported this on their social media accounts, posting footage of the destruction of enemy stormtroopers, Censor.NET informs.
The footage shows that the invaders sent not only manpower but also armoured vehicles to capture Katerynivka.
"The enemy vehicles were burned down and the infantry were killed by FPV drones," the report says.
