Fighters of "Freedom of Russia" Legion destroyed latest Russian radio-electronic warfare system, "Black Eye". VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Sturm" platoon of the Legion "Freedom of Russia" detected and destroyed the latest Russian electronic warfare complex "Black Eye", which jammed the work of Ukrainian "Mavics" and FPV drones.

This was reported on the unit's website, Censor.NET reports.

"Black Eye" is the latest enemy technology that creates powerful radiation at 2.4 and 5.8 GHz, blocking both reconnaissance and strike Ukrainian drones.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders repelled assault, destroying tank, 4 buggies, 4 motorcycles, and damaging IFV and APC. VIDEO