Ukrainian defenders repelled assault, destroying tank, 4 buggies, 4 motorcycles, and damaging IFV and APC. VIDEO

In the Orikhiv sector, soldiers of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade repelled another attempted enemy mechanised assault, destroying a tank, four buggies, four motorcycles and killing 16 occupiers and wounding 10 others.

The Ukrainian defenders also damaged an infantry fighting vehicle and an armoured personnel carrier of the Russian invaders, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards hit enemy EWs, 2 UAV launch sites, "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery gun, and eliminated five Russians. VIDEO

