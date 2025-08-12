ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12404 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
821 0

Border guards hit enemy EWs, 2 UAV launch sites, "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery gun, and eliminated five Russians. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk direction, border guards of the "Hart" Brigade used drones to destroy enemy EWs, two UAV launch points, and a "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery gun, and also eliminated five occupiers.

The video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed two shelters and eliminated three occupiers in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9791) State Border Patrol (1239) elimination (5596) Self-propelled artillery (152)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 