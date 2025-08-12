821 0
Border guards hit enemy EWs, 2 UAV launch sites, "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery gun, and eliminated five Russians. VIDEO
In the Vovchansk direction, border guards of the "Hart" Brigade used drones to destroy enemy EWs, two UAV launch points, and a "Gvozdika" self-propelled artillery gun, and also eliminated five occupiers.
The video was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
