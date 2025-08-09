691 1
Border guards destroyed two shelters and eliminated three occupiers in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO
Steel Edge drones detect and eliminate enemy threats.
Three occupants and two hiding places - this is the number of enemy losses in the North Slobozhanskyi sector yesterday. The work of the border guards was clear: FPV drones were detected, aimed and destroyed, Censor.NET reports.
