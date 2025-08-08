Fighters of 3rd SHMB destroy bridge used by enemy as crossing for equipment and personnel. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers of the 3rd Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade (SHMB) destroyed a fortified concrete structure used by the enemy as a crossing for equipment and personnel with a precise FPV drone strike.

As it turned out, the occupiers had mined the bridge with TM-62 anti-tank mines, preparing to blow it up in case of a breakthrough by the Defence Forces. However, the explosion occurred not according to their plan — the strike by the Ukrainian drone detonated the planted charge, turning the bridge into ruins, Censor.NET reports.

The destruction of the crossing will complicate the enemy’s logistics and deprive them of another route for moving reinforcements.

Watch more: Border guards attacked enemy dugouts, equipment and personnel in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO