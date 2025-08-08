974 0
Border guards attacked enemy dugouts, equipment and personnel in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards from the Forpost unit are taking out Russian equipment and manpower with strike UAVs in the Vovchansk direction.
The troops managed to attack enemy dugouts and personnel.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password