ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10097 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
974 0

Border guards attacked enemy dugouts, equipment and personnel in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

Border guards from the Forpost unit are taking out Russian equipment and manpower with strike UAVs in the Vovchansk direction.
The troops managed to attack enemy dugouts and personnel.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

Watch more: Russian soldier takes aim, charges, and headbutts Ukrainian kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9780) State Border Patrol (1236) elimination (5585)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 