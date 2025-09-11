ENG
In Kramatorsk, rescuers came under repeated Russian fire: debris damaged fire ladder. PHOTOS

In Kramatorsk, the rescuers came under repeated attack from the Russians. In particular, the enemy massively attacked the city with hostile drones, which resulted in fires.

While extinguishing the fire in the administrative building, the firefighters were hit again. The debris damaged a fire truck ladder, Censor.NET reports.

Fortunately, the rescuers were not injured. After stabilising the situation, they resumed work and completely eliminated the fire.

In addition, the rescuers helped civilians who were locked in their own apartments. In total, 15 hostile strikes were recorded in the city, and 6 people were wounded.

