Day in Donetsk region: two dead and ten wounded, three districts of region were under fire. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the settlements of the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 11 September, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovsk district

Infrastructure was damaged in Novoukrainka of the Dobropillia district. A private house was destroyed in Pokrovsk.

Kramatorsk district.

A technical room and 2 outbuildings were damaged in Lyman. In Sloviansk, 2 houses and 3 cars were destroyed, 6 houses and 2 cars were damaged. In Kramatorsk, 6 people were injured. In Novodonetske, 1 person was killed and 3 injured, 11 houses, 3 administrative buildings, and 6 cars were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded, 19 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, and a shop were damaged.

Bakhmut district.

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

It is noted that in total, Russians fired 41 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 335 people were evacuated from the front line, including 76 children.





