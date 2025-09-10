Kramatorsk hit by 15 Russian attacks today: six wounded, including two teenagers. PHOTOS

For the third day in a row, Kramatorsk in Donetsk region has been subjected to massive enemy attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, just today six people have already been injured in the city as a result of 15 attacks, including two teenagers aged 16 and 17.

Russian forces are attacking Kramatorsk with different types of drones — and they are doing so at regular intervals to keep people in constant fear.

"Like yesterday's attack on Yarova, the shelling of Kramatorsk is pure terror. Annihilation and intimidation — that is all Russia wants.



Once again, I appeal to the residents of Donetsk region: it is impossible to remain in the region! Every moment here carries mortal danger!" Filashkin stressed.









