Russia strikes Kostiantynivka with aircraft and drones: residential buildings, shop damaged. PHOTOS

On September 10, the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region once again came under attack by Russian forces.

This was reported by the head of the City Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, an airstrike and an attack by a strike UAV caused fresh damage to civilian infrastructure in the city. Private houses were damaged, as were the facades of an apartment building and a local shop.

"Fortunately, there were no civilian casualties or injuries.

Kostiantynivka continues to suffer from the enemy’s deliberate attacks on residential areas, which shows Russia’s attempt to intimidate civilians and destroy the city’s infrastructure. We urge all residents: do not delay evacuation. Staying is deadly dangerous!" Horbunov stressed.







