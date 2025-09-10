ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11096 visitors online
News Shelling of Vinnytsia region
5 455 11

Russian strike on Vinnytsia leaves 31 injured, damages civilian and industrial infrastructure (updated). PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Vinnytsia, damaging civilian and industrial infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Windows were smashed and roofs damaged in more than 20 residential buildings," they said.

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 10 September, the Russian occupiers attacked Vinnytsia region with missiles.

Update

According to the State Emergency Service on Telegram, 31 people were injured in the Russian strike on Vinnytsia, including three children.

Read more: Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, causing damage to residential buildings

Consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Vinnytsia on 10 September 2025
Consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Vinnytsia on 10 September 2025
Consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Vinnytsia on 10 September 2025
Consequences of the Russian Federation's strike on Vinnytsia on 10 September 2025

Author: 

Vinnytsya (85) Vinnytska region (134) shoot out (14687) Vinnytskyy district (16)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 