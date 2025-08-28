Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, causing damage to residential buildings

On the night of August 28, Russian invaders attacked critical infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Natalia Zabolotna.

As a result of the strikes on energy facilities, 60,000 consumers in 29 settlements were left without power.. Residential buildings were damaged.

All relevant services are working on site. Emergency repair work is currently underway.

"No information about casualties has been received at this time," Zabolotna said.

