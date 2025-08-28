Russians struck railway in Vinnytsia region: Intercity train damaged, trains running with delays (updated)

Due to massive Russian shelling and damage to railway infrastructure in the Vinnytsia region, a number of trains are running with delays.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"Due to a massive enemy attack and power outages in the railway infrastructure in Vinnytsia region, a number of trains will run with delays," the statement said.

It is noted that this will affect the following routes:

No. 87 Zaporizhzhia – Kovel;

No. 139 Kyiv – Kamianets-Podilskyi;

No. 77 Odesa – Kovel;

No. 3 Zaporizhzhia – Uzhhorod;

No. 47 Zaporizhzhia – Mukachevo;

No. 32 Przemyśl – Zaporizhzhia;

No. 92 Lviv – Kyiv;

No. 52 Lviv – Kyiv.

Some of these trains will be rerouted around the damaged section, while those already on the line will be operated by backup diesel locomotives. Railway workers will try to minimize delays.

"Last night, Russian troops carried out a targeted strike on civilian passenger rolling stock. Among those hit was the Intercity+ high-speed train fleet.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of railway workers — depot employees — the fire at the facility was extinguished. One train was significantly damaged. Employees were in shelters in advance and are safe," "Ukrzaliznytsia" said.

