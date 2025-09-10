Russia strikes civilian industrial facilities in Vinnytsia region: one person injured, 30 buildings damaged (updated)

On the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked the territory of Vinnytsia region with missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration.

As noted, there were hits to civilian industrial facilities.

As of now, there has been no information about the victims.

Read more: Russians struck railway in Vinnytsia region: Intercity train damaged, trains running with delays (updated)

"Stay in shelters until the air raid is lifted. More details later," the RMA added.

Updated information

As it became known later, firefighters are currently working to localise the fire. 81 personnel and 24 pieces of equipment are involved.

"There is one victim. He has been taken to hospital - condition is stable," the report said.

According to the Regional Military Administration, about 30 residential buildings were also damaged in the region. Windows were smashed, roofs and adjacent areas were damaged.

"In total, there were 26 UAVs and 11 cruise missiles in the airspace of Vinnytsia region," summarised Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the Regional Military Administration.

As reported, on the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and strike drones. It is also known that strong explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.