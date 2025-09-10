Russian troops attack Ukraine with missiles: Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Zakarpattia under threat (updated)

On the morning of September 10, 2025, Russian troops are attacking Ukraine with missiles and strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

Currently, according to the Air Force, there is a threat to Vinnytsia and western regions.

There is also an air target in the direction of Kyiv.

"A cruise missile is heading towards Kyiv, stay in shelters!" the message says.

Updated information

"A cruise missile in the east of Zhytomyr region, heading south. A cruise missile in the direction of Vinnytsia, stay in shelters!" added the Air Force.

"A cruise missile in the direction of Zhytomyr, stay in shelters!" clarified the Air Force.

"Cruise missiles in the north of Ivano-Frankivsk region, heading west," the Air Force reported at 6:28 a.m.

"Heading for Lviv, stay in shelters," the Air Force added.

"Cruise missiles in the north of Ivano-Frankivsk region, heading south, towards Zakarpattia!" the Air Force added.