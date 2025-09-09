1 507 2
Russians launch strike UAVs in Ukraine - Air Force
In the evening of September 9, Ukraine is attacked by Russian attack drones.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
Movement of attack drones
- Chernihiv - the threat of enemy use of attack drones
- North of the Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack drones.
