News Attack of drones
Russians launch strike UAVs in Ukraine - Air Force

shaheds

In the evening of September 9, Ukraine is attacked by Russian attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Movement of attack drones

  • Chernihiv - the threat of enemy use of attack drones
  • North of the Sumy region - the threat of enemy use of attack drones.

