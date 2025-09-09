Drones attacked Sochi when Putin could have been there - Russian media

On the night of September 9, drones attacked Sochi, where Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence Bocharov Ruchei is located.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian edition of Agency. News".

According to media reports, Putin arrived in Sochi before the attack, and journalists note that he could have been in the city at the time of the strike. A few hours before the incident, his Il-96-300PU plane with tail number RA-96024 arrived in Sochi, where he had previously flown to meet with US President Donald Trump.

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, reported the death of one man, the driver of a car that was hit by the wreckage of the downed drone. About six private houses were damaged, but the exact addresses were not specified.

At night, air raid sirens were sounded three times over Sochi, and the city's airport was closed for more than 30 minutes. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, two drones were shot down over the Krasnodar Territory and 15 more over the Black Sea overnight.

Read more: Anti-aircraft drone operators destroyed seven enemy UAVs - two "Supercam", two "Zala", two "Molniya" drones and one "Lancet". VIDEO