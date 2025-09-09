ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Anti-aircraft drone operators destroyed seven enemy UAVs - two "Supercam", two "Zala", two "Molniya" drones and one "Lancet". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the combat work of anti-aircraft drone operators of the air defence forces.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the destruction of seven enemy drones.

"Another 7 Russian drones were shot down by the Air Defence Forces! The enemy now has no 2 Supercam, 2 Zala, a Lancet and 2 Molniya," the commentary to the publication reads.

