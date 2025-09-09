8 612 46
Destruction of modern Russian "Iskander-K" cruise missile with ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun developed in last century. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi shot down a Russian "Iskander-K" cruise missile using a ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun developed in the middle of the last century.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat performance was posted on the brigade 's social media page.
"To shoot down a cruise missile from a gun that is older than your father is great luck multiplied by great skill. During the enemy's last air attack on the capital, the fighters of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division of our brigade managed to do it," the commentary to the post reads.
