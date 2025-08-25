Ukraine unveils "Long Neptune" cruise missile for first time, - media. VIDEO+PHOTO

The long-range version of the R-360 "Neptune" cruise missile (also known as "Long Neptune") was shown in public for the first time.

This is reported by Defense Express, Censor.NET reports.

Back in March 2025, the missile was tested and can hit at a distance of 1000 km.

Its development has been known since November 2023. However, the official account of the state portal "Zbroya" published a video that probably shows the missile along with other samples of Ukrainian weapons.

The publication notes that the video shows old videos of the launch, filmed during the firing tests of the "Neptune" coastal complex in 2018-2020.

The journalists said that "Long Neptune" has been hitting the occupiers' targets since March.

Read more: Ukraine producing one Flamingo long-range missile per day – Associated Press. VIDEO

The missile can also be compared to the first version of the R-360.

"Most likely, the tail section, where the engine is located, has not changed, and therefore it can be taken as a "reference point" for the scale. This means that the length of the Long Neptune is more than 6 metres (without the accelerator). That is, it is about 1.5 metres longer than the P-360.

The central part of the Long Neptune's fuselage has been increased in diameter, to about 50 cm from 38 cm. That is, the new missile is not only longer, it is also "fatter". Obviously, this is due to the need for more fuel. At the same time, the nose fairing has the same diameter.

Of course, the area of the wings and tailplane has also increased to compensate for the higher take-off weight. As for the weight of the warhead, it was 150 kg in the old version, but these parameters are unknown for 'Long Neptune'," the article says.

Read more: Ukraine plans to produce about 200 Flamingo missiles per month - Politico. PHOTO