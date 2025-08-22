Ukraine plans to produce about 200 Flamingo missiles per month - Politico. PHOTO

The Flamingo missile is entirely Ukrainian-made. It is planned to produce about 200 units per month

Politico writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

"We didn't want to disclose this publicly, but it seems like now is the time. "The Flamingo is a long-range cruise missile that can carry a warhead weighing 1,150 kilograms and fly 3,000 kilometres over Russia," said Iryna Terekh, CEO and CTO of Fire Point.

Watch more: New footage of launch and flight of Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" cruise missile. VIDEO

According to her, it took less than nine months to develop it.

"I won't tell you its exact speed, but I can tell you that it is faster than all the other missiles we have now. It is completely Ukrainian-made," Terekh added.

She added that the Flamingo is currently being mass-produced, with plans to produce about 200 units per month.

Missile technology expert Hoffmann notes that 3-5 thousand of these missiles could destroy more than 25% of Russia's economic output.

Read also: Ukraine has launched its own Sapsan ballistic missile into mass production, - OP

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine presented a long-range Flamingo missile with a range of 3,000 km.

President Zelenskyy said that in late 2025 or early 2026, Ukraine would start mass production of the Flamingo missile.

Watch more: Ukraine producing one Flamingo long-range missile per day – Associated Press. VIDEO