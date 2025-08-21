Ukraine producing one Flamingo long-range missile per day – Associated Press. VIDEO

Ukraine is currently producing at least one long-range Flamingo cruise missile per day at a secret plant operated by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, with plans to scale up output by October.

This was reported by the head of production, Iryna Terekh, to the Associated Press, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the company is now producing about one Flamingo missile per day and intends to increase output to seven missiles daily by October.

Tests of the cruise missile have been completed. It has a range of 3,000 kilometers and can strike a target with a possible deviation of up to 14 meters. Its warhead weighs 1,150 kilograms.

Read more: Russia prepares to test Burevestnik intercontinental missile - Reuters

The publication reported that due to a factory error, the first prototypes of the missile were painted pink, which led to the nickname "Flamingo" that eventually stuck.

In addition to long-range missiles, Fire Point is developing FP-1 long-range drones, which have proven highly effective on the battlefield and can cover up to 1,600 kilometers.

Iryna Terekh told AP that air combat is currently Ukraine’s only real asymmetric advantage on the battlefield.

The FP-1 drone can carry up to 60 kilograms of explosives, enabling Ukraine’s Defense Forces to strike, in particular, oil refineries and weapons depots inside Russia

See more: New photos of Ukraine’s Flamingo missile from classified plant. PHOTOS

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine presented a long-range Flamingo missile with a range of 3,000 km.

President Zelenskyy said that in late 2025 or early 2026, Ukraine will start mass production of the Flamingo missile.