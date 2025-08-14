Russia prepares to test Burevestnik intercontinental missile - Reuters

Russia is likely preparing to test the Burevestnik intercontinental cruise missile with a nuclear power plant.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Reuters, this was reported by American researchers and Western sources.

This is evidenced by satellite images of the Pankovo test site in the Barents Sea.









They are demonstrating active operations at the Pankovo test site on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago. Russia has increased its personnel and brought in additional ships and aircraft, which may indicate preparations for missile testing.

A Western security source has confirmed that Russia is preparing to launch the Burevestnik missile. Analysts suggest that the test could take place this week.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative human rights group reported that Burevestnik has poor test results: of 13 known launches, only two were partially successful.

Journalists recalled that in January 2025, Donald Trump announced the development of the American anti-missile shield "Golden Dome." However, it is currently unknown whether Russian missiles will be able to bypass it.

Russia has stated that thanks to its nuclear propulsion system, the Burevestnik has a virtually unlimited range and an unpredictable flight path.