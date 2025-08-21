New photos of Ukraine’s Flamingo missile from classified plant. PHOTOS

Journalists visited one of FirePoint’s classified production sites and published new photos of Ukraine’s Flamingo missile.

According to Censor.NET, the report was shared by Associated Press photo correspondent Efrem Lukatsky.

One of the missiles bears a marking in Ukraine’s national colors.

Lukatsky said the missiles have entered serial production at a workshop of one of FirePoint’s leading defense companies at an undisclosed location in Ukraine.







Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine presented a long-range Flamingo missile with a range of 3,000 km.

President Zelenskyy said that in late 2025 or early 2026, Ukraine would start mass production of the Flamingo missile.

