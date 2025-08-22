14 534 137
Politico shows new footage of launch and flight of Ukraine’s FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile. VIDEO
Ukraine has launched serial production of the Flamingo cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to 3,000 kilometers away and carrying a warhead weighing more than one ton. New footage of its tests has appeared online.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Politico newspaper.
The footage shows the missile being launched from a platform and ascending into the sky, leaving a trail behind.
"Unlike drones, which carry relatively small charges, the Flamingo is capable of delivering far more powerful strikes," the newspaper noted.
The Flamingo missile is entirely Ukrainian-made. Production is expected to reach about 200 units per month.
