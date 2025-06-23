Ukraine launches mass production of its own Sapsan ballistic missile - OP

Ukraine has begun mass production of the Sapsan short-range ballistic missile, which was first used in combat last month.

The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said this in an interview with The Times, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the Sapsan missile hit a Russian military target at a distance of about 300 km.

When asked whether the Sapsan would be able to reach Moscow, the head of the OP replied: "Things are going very well. I think that we will be able to surprise our enemies repeatedly."

He added that he would leave the "bravado" to the Russians in response to a journalist's suggestion that Ukraine could now attack every inch of Russian territory - from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad - after the success of the SSU's Spider Web special operation.

"We certainly know how to surprise the world. It's not a bad habit. It's better for you to see something [the result] than for me to talk about it. We will stop here," the head of the Presidential Office explained.

It is stated that the Sapsan missile, filled with 480 kg of explosives, has more than twice the payload of the US Army's Atacms tactical missile system and can travel at five times the speed of sound.

The official range of Ukraine's new ballistic missile is classified, but there is speculation that it can reach up to 500 km.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that positive tests of the Ukrainian Sapsan ballistic missile had taken place earlier, and that work was underway to launch its mass production.