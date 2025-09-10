Shelling of Novodonetske: civilian killed
As a result of shelling by Russian forces on Novodonetske in the Donetsk region, residential buildings and the local council building were damaged.
This was reported by Yurii Liulka, head of the settlement’s military administration, according to Suspilne, as cited by Censor.NET.
According to the report, a two-storey house was destroyed, and nearby houses as well as the executive committee building were also damaged.
As of 1:00 p.m., one person was killed, with no injuries reported.
