Shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region: local resident wounded
Two local residents were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Bilozerka.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
A 59-year-old man suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his arm. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.
Earlier, a residential building was shelled with artillery, resulting in a 30-year-old man suffering severe injuries: blast and closed head injuries, concussion, brain contusion, and open fractures of both legs. He was hospitalised.
