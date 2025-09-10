Shelling of Bilozerka in Kherson region: local resident wounded

Two local residents were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Bilozerka.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

A 59-year-old man suffered blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his arm. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Earlier, a residential building was shelled with artillery, resulting in a 30-year-old man suffering severe injuries: blast and closed head injuries, concussion, brain contusion, and open fractures of both legs. He was hospitalised.

Read more: Shelling in Kharkiv region: 4 people wounded, houses and kindergarten destroyed