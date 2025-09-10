Shelling in Kharkiv region: 4 people wounded, houses and kindergarten destroyed

Four people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

A 48-year-old man was wounded in Kupiansk, and a 43-year-old woman was wounded in Solonytsivka. In the village of Vilkhuvatka, Novovodolazk community, a 52-year-old and a 65-year-old woman were injured.

According to the authorities, the enemy used various types of weapons: 4 KAB aerial bombs, 4 "Geran-2" kamikaze drones, 2 FPV drones, and another UAV of an unidentified type.

Civilian infrastructure facilities in several districts were damaged and destroyed. In the Kharkiv district, 17 private houses in the village of Cherkaska Lozova, a summer house in Vilkhuvatka, and railway infrastructure in Zaluzhne were damaged. Fires broke out in Prudianka.

In the Kupiansk district, a residential building in Nechvolodivka was damaged, and fires in dry grass and forest litter were recorded. In the Izium district, two houses in Shyikivka were damaged. In the Chuhuiv district, three houses and a kindergarten in the village of Donets were damaged. In the Bohodukhiv district, meadows near the village of Melnykove were on fire.

