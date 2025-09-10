ENG
News Photo attack of Cherkasy region Drone attack on Cherkasy region
1 360 0

Consequences of "Shahed" attack on Cherkasy region: two districts of region under attack. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region with drones. Two districts of the region are under attack.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Zolotonosha district, as a result of the fall of the drone debris, a fire broke out in a private household on the territory of a yard structure. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

In the Zvenyhorod district, an explosive wave damaged the roofs and windows of 5 buildings, as well as a power line.

No one was injured.

Consequences of the attack by shahids on the Cherkasy region on 10 September 2025
Photo: SES
Consequences of the attack by shahids on the Cherkasy region on 10 September 2025
Photo: SES

