Consequences of "Shahed" attack on Cherkasy region: two districts of region under attack. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region with drones. Two districts of the region are under attack.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Zolotonosha district, as a result of the fall of the drone debris, a fire broke out in a private household on the territory of a yard structure. The fire was extinguished by rescuers.

In the Zvenyhorod district, an explosive wave damaged the roofs and windows of 5 buildings, as well as a power line.

No one was injured.

Photo: SES