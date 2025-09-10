ENG
Russian strike on Khmelnytskyi region: three people injured, garment factory destroyed, petrol station damaged

Shelling of Khmelnytskyi region on 10 September. Casualties reported

Russian occupiers attacked the Khmelnytskyi region, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Tiurin, according to Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, three people were injured in the Khmelnytskyi district as a result of the morning enemy attack. Everyone is receiving medical care" the report said.

The occupiers destroyed a garment factory, damaged a petrol station and vehicles, and shattered windows in nearby houses.

The extent of the damage is currently being assessed, and all relevant services are working at the site.

