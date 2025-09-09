Drones, artillery and KABs: occupiers continue to strike Dnipropetrovsk region – RMA. PHOTOS

On 9 September, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and KABs.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrov communities suffered. Two private houses, one outbuilding and a passenger bus were damaged," noted Lysak.

Read more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: ruscists shelled two districts, fires broke out

"The aggressor hit Mezhova community of Synelnykove district with a drone. It hit a gas pipeline. According to the updated information, at night the enemy struck the Malomykhailivka community in the Synelnykove district with KABs. A UAV was used to attack the Pokrov community. A fire broke out in the cultural centre, it was extinguished. There are damages on the territory of the agricultural support," said the head of the administration.