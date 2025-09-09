Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: ruscists shelled two districts, fires broke out

Photo: Голова ОВА Сергій Лисак / телеграм-канал

On the night of Tuesday, 9 September, air defence forces shot down three drones in the skies over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, in the evening, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district - the district centre and the Marhanets community - several more times. The enemy used FPV drones.

See more: Two people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

"It was noisy in the Synelnykivskyi district at night. Specifically, in the Pokrovska and Mykolaivska communities. There were fires," adds Lysak.

There were no casualties or injuries anywhere.