ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10470 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Nikopol district Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
218 1

Two people were injured as result of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

On 8 September, Russian troops attacked settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak.

"During the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. They hit the district centre, Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Myrove and Pershotravneve communities. Two people were injured - a 66-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis," said the head of the administration.

Rescuers help victims of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: Serhiy Lysak

Read more: Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

Infrastructure, social and medical facilities, a gymnasium, a church, and an enterprise were damaged. A dormitory, 4 apartment buildings and 3 private houses, 2 outbuildings, a garage, and a car were damaged.

The aggressor hit the Hrushevska community of Kryvyi Rih district with drones. A fire broke out. A damaged fire and rescue vehicle.

Consequences of shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region
Photo: Serhiy Lysak
Car damaged by Russian shelling
Photo: Serhiy Lysak

Author: 

drone (1992) shoot out (14663) Dnipropetrovska region (1705) Kryvorizkyy district (140) Nikopolskyy district (332) war in Ukraine (3671)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 