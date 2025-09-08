1 318 2
Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of 8 September, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
Movement of strike drones
- Enemy UAVs were spotted over northern and northeastern Chernihiv region, heading southwest and on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, heading east.
Update on UAV movements
-
Enemy strike UAVs spotted east of Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv region), heading east/southeast.
-
UAVs detected west of Kharkiv, heading southeast.
-
Enemy strike UAVs observed in the north and northeast of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password