Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 8 September, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

Enemy UAVs were spotted over northern and northeastern Chernihiv region, heading southwest and on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, heading east.

Update on UAV movements

Enemy strike UAVs spotted east of Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv region), heading east/southeast.

UAVs detected west of Kharkiv, heading southeast.

Enemy strike UAVs observed in the north and northeast of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

Read more: Air defense in action over Kyiv region: enemy launches drone attacks