ENG
News Attack of drones
1 318 2

Russians attack Ukraine with strike drones – Air Force (updated)

Shahed drones

On the evening of 8 September, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

Movement of strike drones

  • Enemy UAVs were spotted over northern and northeastern Chernihiv region, heading southwest and on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, heading east.

Update on UAV movements

  • Enemy strike UAVs spotted east of Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv region), heading east/southeast.

  • UAVs detected west of Kharkiv, heading southeast.

  • Enemy strike UAVs observed in the north and northeast of Chernihiv region, heading southwest.

Author: 

drone (1992) Air forces (1673) Shahed (875) war in Ukraine (3671)
Summarize:
