Air defense in action over Kyiv region: enemy launches drone attacks

On Monday, 8 September, Russian forces launched strike drones against Ukraine. Enemy UAVs were recorded in the skies over Kyiv region. Air defense systems engaged the targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of Ukraine and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"Kyiv region! Enemy drones detected in the airspace. Air defense is engaging targets. Remain in shelters until the air raid alert is lifted. Take care of your safety," the regional administration reported.

Residents of the region were urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert and maintain information silence.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of strike drones targeting Kyiv region.

Kyiv region (Brovary district) — threat of strike UAVs, southwest course, reported at 4:33 PM.

Kyiv region (Boryspil district) — threat of strike UAVs, southwest course, reported at 4:48 PM.

Enemy UAVs over northern and northeastern Chernihiv region, southwest course, and on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, east course, reported at 5:41 PM.

