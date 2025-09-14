Russian forces struck Polohy district with FPV drone: man was wounded and minibus was damaged. PHOTO

On the morning of 14 September 2025, Russian troops attacked the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region with an fpv drone.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 60-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack.

"In one of the villages of the Polohy district, the Russians attacked with a drone. A minibus was damaged, a man was injured," Fedorov said.

