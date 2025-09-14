ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7797 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
350 0

Russian forces struck Polohy district with FPV drone: man was wounded and minibus was damaged. PHOTO

On the morning of 14 September 2025, Russian troops attacked the Polohy district of the Zaporizhzhia region with an fpv drone.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 60-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack.

"In one of the villages of the Polohy district, the Russians attacked with a drone. A minibus was damaged, a man was injured," Fedorov said.

Also read: Day in Zaporizhzhia: 19 settlements under attack, a woman wounded. PHOTO

Pologivsky district shelling
Photo: Telegram channel of Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Author: 

Zaporizka region (1452) Polohivskyy district (99)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 