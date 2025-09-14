Enemy attacked Dnipro with missile, Nikopol and Synelnykove regions under attack from Russian Federation: damage reported. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 13 September, Russians attacked Dnipro with a missile. A fire broke out. The fire was extinguished by the emergency services.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, in the evening and at night it was restless in the Nikopol region. The enemy fired at it with an FPV drone, heavy artillery, and MLRS. A private house caught fire. Another 8 were damaged. Cafes and gas pipelines were destroyed.

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak

"In the morning, the army of the aggressor country fired twice at Nikopol itself. We are investigating the consequences," said the head of the region.

It is also noted that a local house was on fire in the Mezhova district of the Synelnykove district. A rescue vehicle was also damaged by a UAV strike.

No one was injured in the night shelling.

In addition, Lysak informs that the number of casualties as a result of yesterday's attack on the Marhanets community has increased to six.

The defenders of the sky destroyed 4 enemy drones over the region.