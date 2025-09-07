Day in Dnipropetrovsk region: Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih under attack, man killed in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Last night was restless in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy fired on Dnipro with drones. The infrastructure was damaged.

"Several fires broke out in Kryvyi Rih due to missile and UAV attacks. An enterprise, an administrative building, a garage, a private house and a car were damaged there," Lysak said.

The enemy also hit a local enterprise in the morning. Three men were wounded, one of them is in serious condition. The multi-storey buildings and a garage were damaged.

According to the RMA, UAVs also attacked the Hrushevka community of Kryvyi Rih. A private house caught fire.

"The terror of Nikopol district continued in the evening. It was loud in the district centre, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove communities. A 54-year-old man was killed by shelling. Another local man of 64 was injured," the statement said.

A petrol station, a greenhouse, and 4 outbuildings were damaged. A private house was destroyed, 2 more were damaged.

In the Petropavlivka and Mezheva communities of the Synelnykove district, a private house and dead wood burned yesterday as a result of hostile attacks. In the morning, the occupants also attacked the Pokrovske community. Details are being investigated.