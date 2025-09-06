Night in Dnipropetrovsk region: Nikopol and Synelnykove districts under attack, man wounded. PHOTO

Air defence forces destroyed 7 enemy drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Russian troops fired on two districts of the region on the night of 6 September.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the aggressor fired at Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones. He attacked Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

"The enemy used UAVs in Synelnykove district. It hit Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Mezheva communities. A 40-year-old man was injured, he will be treated on an outpatient basis. A fire broke out, 3 private houses and an ambulance were damaged," the statement said.

Photo: Serhiy Lysak / telegram channel

"We have tragic news from the Pokrovske community in the Synelnykove district. Rescuers have recovered the bodies of its residents from the rubble of a private house destroyed by an enemy UAV on 1 September. Unfortunately, that attack claimed the lives of two men and a woman. Our condolences to the families of the victims," Lysak concludes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had been firing artillery and drones at Synelnykove and Nikopol districts throughout the day. Five people were wounded, houses, medical facilities and a college were damaged