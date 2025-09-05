Day in Donetsk region: five dead and two wounded, enemy attacked region 40 times. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk region, resulting in deaths and injuries.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, spoke about the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 5 September, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovsk district
A house was destroyed in Pokrovsk.
Kramatorsk district
A car was damaged in Lyman, an administrative building in Drobysheve, and 5 private houses in Yarova. A house was damaged in Sloviansk. A house and 2 outbuildings were destroyed in Novoserhiivka of Novodonetsk community. A person was injured in Staroraiske of Druzhkivka community. In Illinivka, 2 people died, 5 private houses, 3 warehouses and 2 outbuildings were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 3 people were killed and 1 injured, 2 multi-storey buildings, a hospital and a private house were damaged.
Bakhmut district
Three houses were damaged in Siversk.
In total, Russians fired 40 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 316 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 47 children.
