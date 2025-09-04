Russians drop 6 aerial bombs on hospital in Kostiantynivka and on Illinivka: two killed

On Thursday, September 4, Russian occupation forces dropped three aerial bombs on the hospital in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, and another three on Illinivka, killing two people.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Kostiantynivka

"The Kostiantynivka hospital is yet another ‘military’ target for the Russian occupiers. Today, they deliberately dropped three aerial bombs on the hospital, which until the last moment was treating local residents. Strikes on civilian and social infrastructure are a conscious choice by the Russians, deliberate terrorist acts," Filashkin wrote.

Illinivka

The enemy also dropped three aerial bombs on Illinivka today, killing two people and damaging five non-residential buildings.

Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk region to evacuate.

