Day in Donetsk region: Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and Lyman under attack, one person killed, others wounded. PHOTOS

One person was killed and seven others were injured as a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region.

As noted, on 1 September, the police recorded 2,179 enemy attacks on the front line and the residential sector.

"The enemy focused fire on 6 settlements: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, and the villages of Ivanopillia, Petrivka Druha, and Toretske," the police explained.

Twenty civilian objects were destroyed, including seven residential buildings.

Russians struck Kostiantynivka with bombs, cannon artillery and drones six times, killing a civilian and wounding five other people. One apartment block and two private houses, an educational institution, an administrative building, and an enterprise were damaged.

The enemy attacked Druzhkivka with four different types of drones - there is a wounded man, three private houses were damaged.

In Lyman, a private house, a boiler room, 5 outbuildings, 2 civilian cars were damaged, and a non-residential building was damaged in Petrivka Druha of Oleksandrivka TG.

In addition, after midnight today, Russia attacked Sloviansk, injuring a civilian.

The police and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.